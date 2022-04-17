Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 49.1% in March

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:MFC remained flat at $$21.36 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,015. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

