Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,988,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 2,742,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,889.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $$1.33 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.