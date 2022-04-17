Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,988,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 2,742,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,889.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $$1.33 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

