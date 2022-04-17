Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,360,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 25,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. 16,234,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,233,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.