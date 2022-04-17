Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Critical Analysis

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Marpai alerts:

This table compares Marpai and Ontrak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 1.95 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Ontrak $84.13 million 0.39 -$37.14 million ($2.43) -0.70

Marpai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marpai and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ontrak has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 365.98%. Given Ontrak’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -44.15% -47.31% -20.17%

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Ontrak (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc. provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.