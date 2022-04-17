Marten Transport (MRTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRTN stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

