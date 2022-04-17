Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Head to Head Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -102.51% -62.86% -54.05% Innodata -2.40% -5.48% -2.84%

2.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.22%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Innodata.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 7.34 -$44.96 million $0.16 28.13 Innodata $69.75 million 2.79 -$1.67 million ($0.06) -119.31

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innodata beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.