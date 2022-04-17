McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $99.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

MKC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 1,066,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,047.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

