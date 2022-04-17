McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Down 30.2% in March

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGRC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 49,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,185. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $20,119,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

