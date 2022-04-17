mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.7 days.

Shares of mdf commerce stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. mdf commerce has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MECVF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.