Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Short Interest Update

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,114.0 days.

OTCMKTS GETVF remained flat at $$5.37 during trading hours on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.67) to €7.50 ($8.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.98) to €5.60 ($6.09) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.63) to €6.50 ($7.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.65 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audiovisual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

