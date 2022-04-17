Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 43.2% in March

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

