Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MDT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. 6,660,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
