Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.89 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $115.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $410.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

