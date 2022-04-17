Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of MBINP opened at $26.79 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $30.24.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

