Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFH remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,514. Mercurity Fintech has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

