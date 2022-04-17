Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Up 42.3% in March

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MEAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $16,875,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,660,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $16,300,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

