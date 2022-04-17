Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meridian by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Meridian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 2,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,807. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Meridian has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

