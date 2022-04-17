Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $57.35 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $180.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $182.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $226.78 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $230.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

MLAB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $240.04 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

