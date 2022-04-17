Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

OUKPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj to €10.60 ($11.52) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

