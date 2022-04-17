MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

