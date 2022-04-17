MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,282. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.