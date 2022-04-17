MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

