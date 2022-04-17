MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 29th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:CIF opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

