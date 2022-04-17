MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,717. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

