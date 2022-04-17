MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

MIN opened at $3.09 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

