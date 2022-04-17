MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:MMT opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

