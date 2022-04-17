MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

