MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

MFV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 7,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.0422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

