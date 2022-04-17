Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDWT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Midwest alerts:

MDWT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 14,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,503. Midwest has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $49.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.40.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midwest by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.