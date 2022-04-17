Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 659,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,094. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

