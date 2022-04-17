Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.