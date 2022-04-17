Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 748,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MIRM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.50. 152,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,101. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $872.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

