Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHY remained flat at $$31.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

