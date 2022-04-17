Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 907.9 days.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.69. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
