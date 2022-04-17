Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 907.9 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.69. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

