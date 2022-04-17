Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUFG. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 440,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 297,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.