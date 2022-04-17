Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUFG. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 440,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 297,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
