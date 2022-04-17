MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGYOY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 8,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.74.
MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.
