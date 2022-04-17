Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.63 billion and the lowest is $7.40 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

NYSE MOH traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.23 and a 200 day moving average of $305.22. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $347.62.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

