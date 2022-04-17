Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.38. 390,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,704. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.04. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

