Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $544.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $544.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $192,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $409.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.04. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

