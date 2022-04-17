Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MCAAU remained flat at $$10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,750,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

