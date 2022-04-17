My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MYSZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 293,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. My Size has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Get My Size alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in My Size by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of My Size by 177.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of My Size by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78,863 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.