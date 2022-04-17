Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Up 48.5% in March

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myomo during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myomo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

MYO stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

