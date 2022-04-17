MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.68. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

