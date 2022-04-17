N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NABL. Zacks Investment Research raised N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $131,000.

NABL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 242,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. N-able has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $16.00.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

