NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NC stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. 29,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,281. The company has a market cap of $333.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 25.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.