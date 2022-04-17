Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.00. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $178.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

