National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NATI stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 555.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

