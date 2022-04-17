Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Nerdy alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRDY stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $687.74 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.