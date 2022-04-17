Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,228,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 1,757,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
