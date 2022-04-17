Netflix (NFLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFLX opened at $341.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.57 and its 200-day moving average is $516.36. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

